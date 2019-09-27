EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Everett early Friday morning.

Officers responding to Broadway around 5:20 a.m. found a man in his 30s had been hit by the tractor-trailer, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

