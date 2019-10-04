Pedestrian struck, killed by UPS van in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a UPS van in Marlborough Thursday evening.

An off-duty officer responding to Boston Post Road eastbound around 6:15 p.m. began rendering aid to the man who had been struck, Marlborough police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

