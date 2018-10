CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck Friday night in Cambridge.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was struck in the area of Magazine Street and Putnam Avenue.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

