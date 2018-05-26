Pedestrian struck, killed in early morning crash in Mattapan

State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by car early Saturday morning in Mattapan, officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Morton Street at Fuller Street found a person in the road.

State and local police spent several hours overnight photographing the scene and collecting evidence.

There were no immediate details available regarding the driver involved in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

