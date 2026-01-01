NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Nicolassa Ventura Colaj, 33, of New Bedford, was struck and killed in that city on Thursday night, New Year’s Eve.

“An initial investigation has revealed that the decedent and her family were exiting a church gathering […] just after midnight,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “As Ms. Colaj crossed the roadway, she was struck by an SUV and thrown a distance. The SUV fled the area.”

Colaj was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

