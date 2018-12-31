Pedestrian struck, killed in Stratham, NH

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday afternoon in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Officers responded to the area of Winnicutt Road about 4:47 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle, New Hampshire State Police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Delaina McCarthy, 23, of Amesbury, Mass., was traveling east on Winnicutt Road in a 2009 Ford Focus when she struck Terry Barnes, 77, of Stratham.

Barnes was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Winnicutt Road was closed for about four hours as police conducted their investigation and the vehicle was removed.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)