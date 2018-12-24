Pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas Eve in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Weymouth on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 18 found an injured pedestrian and an SUV with damage to the front passenger side, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Two bags could be seen laying in the roadway behind the vehicle.

Police shut down the road while they conducted their investigation.

One woman leaving a nearby Christmas Eve church service nearby said the road where the incident occurred is busy and can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“It’s extremely, extremely busy,” Barbara Murphy said. “They don’t stop. They just come flying through. They don’t care if you’re crossing the street.”

