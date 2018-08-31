Pedestrian struck, killed on highway overpass in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on a highway overpass in Weymouth Friday night, officials said.

Police responding to the Route 3 overpass on Front Street around 6 p.m. found an elderly man in the road.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver remained at the scene. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

The crash is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)