Pedestrian struck on Route 93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man was struck by a motor vehicle in Boston Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Route 93 in the area of Exit 16 North.

A 42-year-old Weymouth woman was traveling northbound when she noticed a man walking across the highway. Police say she tried to swerve but was unable to avoid the collision.

The man was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

He has not yet been identified.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)