WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was struck by a motor vehicle Monday night in Westwood.

Police say it happened near Exit 13 on Interstate 95 South.

A family driving home hit the man, who they say was in his 20s and crossing the highway, according to police.

He was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

