Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Milton on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street around 3 p.m. temporarily closed that stretch of road as they investigated the cause of the crash, according to state police.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

