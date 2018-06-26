Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Norwood

Police at the scene of an accident that seriously injured a pedestrian in Norwood Tuesday. Courtesy Norwood Police Department.

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Norwood Tuesday, police said.

The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Route 1 and Morse Street, according to a tweet published by Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital with what were considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Brooks said.

Pedestrian struck this morning in lot at Boch New-to-You corner Route One & Morse Street. Injuries serious but not believed life-threatening, flown to Boston hospital. Morse Street shut down. NPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/zKfqmfKmjW — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) June 26, 2018

