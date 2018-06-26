Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Norwood Tuesday, police said.
The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Route 1 and Morse Street, according to a tweet published by Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks.
The victim was flown to a Boston hospital with what were considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Brooks said.
