QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Quincy Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Beale Street transported the victim to Boston Medical Center, Quincy police said.

Their current condition has not been released.

The roadway from Chapman to Hancock streets is closed as an investigation gets underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

