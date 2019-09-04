WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in the city Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of 110 Lincoln St. learned that a man crossing the street had been hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, police added.

No additional information has been released.

