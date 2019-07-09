BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car just off of the Expressway in South Boston on Tuesday morning.

Multiple police cruisers responded to the scene on Frontage Road, which resulted in the left travel lane being closed.

The pedestrian was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash is causing delays in the area.

#Boston Frontage Rd left travel lane is closed for pedestrian struck. Pedestrian transported to BMC with serious injury. Expect #MAtraffic delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2019

