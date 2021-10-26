BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a school bus in Mattapan on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Walk Hill Street just before 7 a.m. found a person had been hit by a school bus, according to Boston police.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

