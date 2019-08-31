Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Everett has died

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Everett late Friday night has died, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash on the westbound side of the Revere Beach Parkway around 10 p.m., according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.

The male victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries

The driver stayed on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MSP Troop A, Collision Reconstruction, and Crime Scene Services.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE The male pedestrian struck in this crash has died from his injuries. Investigation is ongoing by MSP Troop A, Collision Reconstruction, and Crime Scene Services. More info will be released later today. https://t.co/NtggsbxnR5 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2019

