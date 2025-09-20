GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by a vehicle in Groton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Main Street around 2 p.m. determined the vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it struck someone who was crossing at a crosswalk, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

