Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a car in Boston on Thursday, police say.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Melnea Cass Blvd. and Harrison Ave. around 5:19 p.m. found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was not injured in the accident, remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

