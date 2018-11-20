Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Andover and Perry streets about 9:45 p.m. found the pedestrian on Andover Street with serious injuries, according to Lowell police.

An investigation revealed that the driver, Mirah Mason, of Dracut, was traveling inbound on Andover Street when she struck the pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious head trauma, according to police.

