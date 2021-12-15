BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured near a hospital in Brighton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center around 6:20 a.m. found a victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The driver involved stayed on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

