Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck on I-93 southbound in Braintree on Sunday, police said.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck the area prior to Exit 5 about 8:45 p.m.
The incident caused a massive traffic backup.
All lanes have since reopened.
