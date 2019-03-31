Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck on I-93 southbound in Braintree on Sunday, police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck the area prior to Exit 5 about 8:45 p.m.

The incident caused a massive traffic backup.

All lanes have since reopened.

#MAtraffic At approx 8:42 pm, a pedestrian was struck on I-93 SB, prior to x.5 in #Braintree, resulting in serious, life-threatening injuries. We are gathering information now and will release more info when we can. All lanes are now open, investigation is underway. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 1, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)