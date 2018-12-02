Pedestrian struck, seriously injured while crossing street in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old Revere woman is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street in Revere on Sunday.

Troopers responding to the area of Revere Beach Boulevard and Oak Island Street about 6:10 p.m. say the woman was hit by a 2011 Kia Soul traveling northbound.

The pedestrian was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver was a 54-year-old Lynn man who was accompanied by an eight-year-old. Neither were injured.

