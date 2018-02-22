Pedestrian stuck, killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-93 in Boston late Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police say the fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m. at Exit 14 near Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

All four lanes were closed while police investigated at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

No additional details were immediately available.

