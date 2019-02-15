Bicyclist stuck, seriously injured by cement truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a cement truck in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 1:30 p.m. report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Brookline Avenue at Park Drive found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, is said to have been hit by the driver of a cement truck.

A collision reconstruction team is on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

#MAtraffic Serious injury crash, Brookline Ave at Park Dr in #Boston. Cement truck vs. pedestrian. All assets on scene. Will update as we get more info from scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 15, 2019

