Bicyclist stuck, seriously injured by cement truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a cement truck in Boston on Friday, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a 1:30 p.m. report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Brookline Avenue at Park Drive found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, is said to have been hit by the driver of a cement truck.
A collision reconstruction team is on scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
