Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injures after being struck by car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Chelmsford Thursday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Billerica Road and Omni Way about 2:40 p.m. found a 54-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, Lowell police said in a statement.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a Boston-area hospital to be treated.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

