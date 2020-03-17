BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Roxbury on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, police said.

They were taken to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)