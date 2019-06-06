Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car in Saugus on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the area of 190 Main St. near the Square One Mall found one person injured in the street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated for life-threatening injuries. There was no word on their condition.

The driver involved stayed at the scene.

A crash reconstruction team is working to determine the cause of the crash.

State police and Saugus police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

State Police accident recon on scene of woman hit by car on Main Street in Saugus..victim with life threatening injuries #7news pic.twitter.com/Pf5mF7nVxw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 6, 2019

Police on the scene of serious crash on Main Street in Saugus …pedestrian struck in the street #7news pic.twitter.com/Mr8FkNwUIg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 6, 2019

MSP Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units assisting @SaugusPD in investigation of vehicle that has struck a pedestrian in area of 190 Main St. Pedestrian transported with life-threatening injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2019

