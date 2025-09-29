BOSTON (WHDH) - A stretch of Hyde Park Avenue was blocked off with police tape for several hours early Monday morning after one person was hurt.

Boston police confirmed that “on arrival they located an adult male who was struck by a [motor vehicle] while crossing the street.”

The injured individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries around 12:30 a.m.

The scene was cleared by 5 a.m.

Police said the operator of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on scene and the incident is under investigation by the homicide fatal team.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)