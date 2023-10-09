PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Peabody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Summit Street around 8 p.m. assisted in rushing the victim to Salem Hospital.

Peabody police and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Section are investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

