BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway on Stuart Street in Boston overnight after police say a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck around 12:15 a.m. Friday found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

