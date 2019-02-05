Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday afternoon in West Roxbury.

Police say they responded to a call just after 4 p.m. for a pedestrian struck in the area of Centre Street and Hastings Street.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no immediate information about the driver or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story

