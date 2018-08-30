Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Boston Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Harrison Avenue and East Newton Street for a report of a crash just before 10 a.m. found a person in the street suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to a local hospital.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

