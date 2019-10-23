HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Troopers responding to the highway around 9:40 p.m. learned that an approximately 30-year-old man entered the roadway for unknown reasons when he was struck by a vehicle being operated by a 47-year-old person from New York, state police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Michael Petrillo at 603-223-4381 or Michael.Petrillo@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)