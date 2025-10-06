FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin Monday morning.

According to Franklin police, around 8:01 a.m., crews responded to the area of 354 Pleasant Street for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

Police say life saving measures were taken as a helicopter flew in to take the pedestrian to a hospital. Ultimately, the person was taken to a nearby hospital by the Franklin fire department.

Pleasant Street was closed as crews investigate the scene. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

