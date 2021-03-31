Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Adams Street around 11:45 a.m. found an injured person in the roadway, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple cruisers at the scene, along with a dump truck that was roped off with yellow police tape.

There were no additional details available.

The incident remains under investigation.

