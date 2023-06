BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hit by a car in Charlestown on Main Street Saturday morning, and officials said the vehicle left the scene.

The victim was struck just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning at 629 Main Street. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)