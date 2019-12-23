NEW YORK (WHDH) - Large chunks of ice wreaked havoc in New York City as they fell from skyscrapers and onto busy streets over the weekend.

Cellphone video showed people running for safety and parents shielding their young children as ice rain down from above.

“I heard a loud bang and then all of a sudden I heard ice crash onto the floor like two feet from where I was standing,” one pedestrian said.

Some tourists had no choice but to sprint across to their hotel, while others used umbrellas for protection.

Police closed off several streets as warming temperatures continued to cause ice to fall from buildings.

