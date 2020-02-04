Pedestrians, motorists urged to take alternate route as crews battle 2-alarm blaze in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to reports of a structure fire earlier in the afternoon on Bowdoin Street found a detached garage fully engulfed.

The heat from the blaze scorched the siding on nearby homes and melted the front end of a van.

Those in the area were urged to avoid the scene as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear in there were any injuries.

Please avoid the area of Bowdoin Street. There is currently a second alarm fire, Fire and police officials on scene. #ArlingtonMA — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) February 4, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

