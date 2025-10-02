MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a car in Mansfield Thursday morning.

Around 9:47 a.m., police responded to the area of 108 Oakland Street for a report of a crash involving two pedestrians, one man and one woman.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the driver drove up onto a sidewalk and struck the two pedestrians.

The male pedestrian was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by MedFlight due to a head injury and the female pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center via ambulance.

The driver was evaluated by EMS but did not require further medical attention, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

