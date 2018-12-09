Pedestrians suffer life-threatening injuries in Revere crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere and state police are responding to a crash involving pedestrians in Revere.

The crash at the intersection of Route 145 and North Shore Road occurred at 5 p.m., according to state police.

Multiple pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)