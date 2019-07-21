Pedestrians: ‘You take your life in your hands’ at site of Somerville fatal hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pedestrians are calling for major changes at a Somerville intersection where officials say a driver struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, Roxbury, will be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and committing a crosswalk violation, according to state police.

Police say Gedamu hit Cheryl Pauline Richards, 52, of Somerville, as she was walking in a crosswalk on Mystic Avenue.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses say the driver stopped in the road for a few seconds, then took off. One described the suddenness of the crash.

“I was right there at that point and I started to cross, that’s why I was paying attention to cross, and then I saw braking and someone flipping over,” said Jose DaSilva.

Richards’ family requested privacy, but neighbors described her as kind.

“She was always funny and upbeat and outgoing,” said Dawn, a neighbor. “We know she just got plants for the front of the house just to try and make the place more pleasant looking for the neighborhood.”

Those who use this busy crosswalk say the area is extremely dangerous for pedestrians. They’re calling for changes to save lives in the future.

“I travel to and from work using this intersection to get to my bus stop, it’s just a gauntlet, man,” said Jimmy Palmieri. “You take your life in your hands every time you cross it, it’s out of control

… whoever designed this as an engineer has to say, ‘alright this doesn’t work, we have to reconfigure this.’

