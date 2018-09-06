PALO ALTO, Calif. (WHDH) — A chance encounter at a California hospital led to the reunion of a nurse and a former patient.

Brandon Seminatore was born 28 years ago at 29 weeks old, landing him in Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford’s neonatal intensive care unit.

He recently started working as a pediatric resident at the hospital, where he met Vilma Wong, his primary care nurse from when he was a baby.

When Seminatore got the job, his mother told him to ask for Wong but he figured she was retired. However, Wong recognized Seminatore’s unique name and introduced herself.

He says reuniting with each other has been surreal.

