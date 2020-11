BOSTON (WHDH) - Pedophile priest Paul Shanley has died at the age of 89-years-old.

Shanley was a central figure in Boston’s clergy sex abuse scandal and was convicted in 2005 for raping a young boy at a Newton parish in the 1980s.

He was released from prison in 2017 after serving his sentence.

