Brady, Martinez, Russell, other Boston sports greats share support for David Ortiz

Retired Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz looks at the large television screen Friday, June 23, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston as the team retired his jersey No. 34 worn when he led the franchise to three World Series titles. It is the 11th number retired by the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez, and Bill Russell were among many Boston sports stars who took to Twitter to express support for Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz after learning that he was ambushed and shot by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Ortiz, 43, was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman approached him from behind and shot him at close range, according to Dominican National Police.

The longtime slugger underwent surgery and is expected to recover, according to Ortiz’s father, Leo.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” Leo Ortiz said. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

In the hours after news of the shooting broke, many well-known athletes offered up kind words, wishing Ortiz a speedy recovery.

Brady tweeted, “Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!”

Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!! pic.twitter.com/QFFJ4nvQnU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 10, 2019

“My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” Martinez said in a tweet.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell tweeted, “Praying for a quick recovery! He does so much for so many.”

Awaiting an update on @davidortiz being shot in his hometown in the DR. Our thoughts are with Tiffany and their entire family. Praying for a quick recovery! He does so much for so many @MLB @RedSox pic.twitter.com/w7zWr5neOz — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 10, 2019

Here’s a look at some other tweets in support of Ortiz:

Thoughts and prayers with my friend David Ortiz. #BigPapi. pic.twitter.com/oVNHlxNY9L — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 10, 2019

Despierto con la noticia de David. Me siento muy triste y estoy orando por su pronta recuperación. Waking up to the news of David, deeply saddens me.I’m praying for his speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 10, 2019

Sending positive thoughts to @davidortiz for a full and speedy recovery. @RedSox #davidortizstrong — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) June 10, 2019

Keep fighting @davidortiz!!! No coward can take down a super hero like you. Love you buddy!!! 🙏 — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) June 10, 2019

Great to hear @davidortiz is stable and will make a full recovery. My heart sank when I heard the news. Prayers to him, Tiffany and the kids. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) June 10, 2019

Please keep my man Big Papi @davidortiz in your prayers while he recovers from this senseless act of violence. Be strong big fella, we got you. — Tim Wakefield (@TimWakefield49) June 10, 2019

