Brady, Martinez, Russell, other Boston sports greats share support for David Ortiz

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez, and Bill Russell were among many Boston sports stars who took to Twitter to express support for Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz after learning that he was ambushed and shot by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.
Ortiz, 43, was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman approached him from behind and shot him at close range, according to Dominican National Police.
The longtime slugger underwent surgery and is expected to recover, according to Ortiz’s father, Leo.
“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” Leo Ortiz said. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”
In the hours after news of the shooting broke, many well-known athletes offered up kind words, wishing Ortiz a speedy recovery.
Brady tweeted, “Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!”
“My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” Martinez said in a tweet.
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell tweeted, “Praying for a quick recovery! He does so much for so many.”
Here’s a look at some other tweets in support of Ortiz:
