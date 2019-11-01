Pedro Martinez hosts benefit in support of children and families

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez hosted his annual charity gala in Boston Friday evening to raise money to support children and families in the Dominican Republic and here in the United States.

The star-studded event took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and drew a crowd of sports legends like David Ortiz.

Ortiz said he is feeling well and is happy to support the Pedro Martinez Foundation which helps children through education, social services and mentorship.

Martinez’s wife Carolina is the executive director of the organization.

“We’re really grateful and really privileged to call this home as well and to receive so much support for the foundation,” she said.

With all the Red Sox stars in the building, the plan for next season was a hot button topic.

“That is a challenge,” Martinez said through a laugh. “That is a challenge for us. New GM, new president of operations. I am extremely excited.”

Though, Martinez said he loved the former General Manager Dave Dombrowski for all that he did for the team.

“It is always exciting. It is always looking for the same thing. It is to have a team that goes out there, wins a World Series and we all celebrate in Boston.”

That celebration is something that is not too far from Ortiz’s mind either.

‘We’ve got good players. The guys just won a World Series in 2018 so it’s not like we are dying,” the former slugger said.

For now, players sporting all kinds of uniforms on the field are cleaning up nicely for a good cause.

“A lot of the players, a lot of the stars, they’re all busy,” Martinez said. “They donate their time.”

The foundation has helped over 10,000 families and provided a number of scholarships.

