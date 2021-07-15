BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Pedro Martinez Jr., the son of Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez, is taking the field this summer for the Brockton Rox as he continues to pursue his dream of making it to the majors.

Unlike his father, Martinez Jr. is a hitter and an outfielder, not a pitcher.

“The first question I always get is, ‘Do you pitch?’ You know, that’s always a fun one, but I’m used to it. They love my dad. They show me a lot of love and it’s really fun,” the 21-year-old said.

Pedro Martinez spent seven seasons pitching in Boston, helping the Red Sox capture a long-awaited World Series title in 2004.

Since Martinez Jr. has joined the Rox, Pedro has found his way into the stands at Campanelli Stadium.

“They’re both great with the spectators. They understand how they’re historic figures here in the Boston area,” said Tom Marlin, general manager of the Rox. “So, they’re good with it and at the same time it’s good to just have dad able to come and watch his son play a competitive baseball game.”

Martinez Jr. says having his dad in the crowd doesn’t add any pressure.

“He was always busy when I was a kid so he really couldn’t come to watch me but this is awesome to get to play in front of him,” Martinez Jr. explained. “I don’t feel any pressure because I know he’s proud of me at the end of the day.”

Martinez Jr. is also studying communications at a college in Florida.

