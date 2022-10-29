BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the littlest patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital got into the spirit of things for their first ever Halloween.

All of the costumed babies are being cared for in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, with some babies dressed as sports players, Harry Potter, Batman, and a Reese’s peanut butter cup.

“Getting into the Holiday spirit, we usually do special things for the babies and their families.” Brigham Nurse Julianne Donnelly said. “And just to make it more normal for them, to have them have a costume while they’re in the hospital.”

“It’s just a pleasure to take care of them,” Donnelly said.

About 100 costumes were donated to the hospital this year by Tiny Treats and Project Sweet Peas

