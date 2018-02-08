‘Peeping Tom’ caught lurking in backyards in Needham and Dover

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Needham and Dover are working to track down the “Peeping Tom” who has been spotted lurking in residents’ backyards.

Needham Police said incidents involving the Peeping Tom have been reported on Central Avenue and Oxbow and Pine streets. Police said all the incidents happened within a 1-mile radius. In Dover, two incidents were reported off Dedham and Center streets.

In all six reported incidents, police said the man was spotted looking into people’s windows between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The man is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and possibly sweatpants.

Police advise residents to keep their lights on in the front and back of their houses and keep the shades drawn. If spotted, police ask that residents do not confront the man but instead call 911.

