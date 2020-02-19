Marshmallow lovers will be able to enjoy five new Peeps flavors this Easter.

The popular candy brand plans to debut the flavors of chocolate pudding, root beer float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales, and raspberry.

The company is also launching Peeps-flavored jelly beans.

“The PEEPS® Brand has become an icon in American pop culture, with its instantly recognizable colors, shapes and flavors holding a special place in the hearts of many for nearly seven decades. We take pride in seeing that parents who were given PEEPS® in their Easter baskets as kids are now passing those traditions on to their own family,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. “We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)